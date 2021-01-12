Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FLEX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Flex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet raised Flex from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Flex from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.93.

Get Flex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $18.63 on Friday. Flex has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.27.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Flex will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Francois Barbier sold 57,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $977,915.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 21,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $362,498.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,530 shares of company stock worth $2,068,983 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Flex by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 457,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 137,547 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,673,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,623,000 after buying an additional 103,634 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 14.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,400,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,612,000 after buying an additional 179,153 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Flex by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,794,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,897,000 after acquiring an additional 591,361 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Flex by 2,914.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 360,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 348,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.