Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Short Interest Update

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 773.7% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fletcher Building from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Fletcher Building stock remained flat at $$4.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.73. Fletcher Building has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $4.05.

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, North America, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Steel, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments.

