First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Short Interest Down 95.3% in December

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 95.3% from the December 15th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 321.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 31,241 shares during the period. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 419.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after buying an additional 74,280 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSZ traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,590. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $62.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.35 and its 200-day moving average is $54.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

