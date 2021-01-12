First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Acquired by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,892 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up about 1.5% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned approximately 0.82% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $15,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,085,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,981,000 after purchasing an additional 90,186 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,243,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,133,000 after purchasing an additional 145,469 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,187,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,025,000 after purchasing an additional 190,525 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 710,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,488,000 after purchasing an additional 168,159 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 456,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,362,000 after purchasing an additional 20,072 shares during the period.

FMB stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,720. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.96 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%.

