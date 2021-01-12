First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Short Interest Down 88.7% in December

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 88.7% from the December 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVOL. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $212,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $483,000. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $694,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.84. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,921. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $25.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average of $23.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.009 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.