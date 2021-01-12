First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) is TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the period. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $6,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKYY. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 66.9% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 891.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $95.91 on Tuesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $98.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.044 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.