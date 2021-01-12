First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) in a report published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $106.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on First Solar from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays cut First Solar from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded First Solar from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.68.

First Solar stock opened at $103.76 on Friday. First Solar has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $109.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.68 and a 200 day moving average of $76.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $44,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,659.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,341,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,308,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,518,783 shares of company stock valued at $201,647,357. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,516,800 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $696,213,000 after purchasing an additional 807,405 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,206,625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $146,079,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,200,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 891,286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $59,002,000 after purchasing an additional 352,762 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 624,612 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $41,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares during the period. 50.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

