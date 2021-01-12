First PREMIER Bank Sells 688 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

First PREMIER Bank lessened its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Black Hills during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Black Hills by 27.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Black Hills by 11.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Black Hills by 18.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Black Hills during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Black Hills from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.78.

NYSE BKH traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $59.69. 2,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,966. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.44. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $87.12.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $346.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Black Hills’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister purchased 2,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.86 per share, for a total transaction of $123,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $299,340.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

