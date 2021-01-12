First PREMIER Bank Sells 628 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,905 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 4.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,496,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,178,352,000 after acquiring an additional 410,180 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,147,135,000 after acquiring an additional 496,922 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,454,121 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $942,720,000 after purchasing an additional 129,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,937,730 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $550,606,000 after acquiring an additional 339,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded down $3.46 on Tuesday, reaching $175.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,374,035. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $317.98 billion, a PE ratio of -112.63, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.85.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,043,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,903 shares of company stock valued at $20,128,600 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.17.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

