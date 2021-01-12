First PREMIER Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RAVN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Raven Industries by 366.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Raven Industries by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Raven Industries by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Raven Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Raven Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

RAVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Raven Industries in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

RAVN traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $37.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,551. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.04. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $37.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $96.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.