First PREMIER Bank Has $5.35 Million Holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,054 shares during the quarter. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF comprises about 2.1% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. First PREMIER Bank owned 0.69% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 20,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SWAN traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $32.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,163. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average is $32.00.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.