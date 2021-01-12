First PREMIER Bank Has $437,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

First PREMIER Bank decreased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,153,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,818,000 after purchasing an additional 121,439 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $536,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,079,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,102,000 after buying an additional 144,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $1,410,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,870. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.73. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $59.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

