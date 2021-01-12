First PREMIER Bank Buys 3,103 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Gabelli lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,216,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.64 billion, a PE ratio of -599.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

