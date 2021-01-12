First PREMIER Bank Acquires 1,676 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in AbbVie by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in AbbVie by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.94. 189,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,347,911. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $109.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.