First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Director Ray A. Sparks Sells 1,398 Shares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Director Ray A. Sparks sold 1,398 shares of First Mid Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $49,055.82.

NASDAQ:FMBH traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $35.31. 18,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.82. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $37.81.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $46.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 3%. This is an increase from First Mid Bancshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.40. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FMBH. Stephens upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson raised First Mid Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Mid Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMBH. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 5.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

