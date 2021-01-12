FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) PT Raised to $21.00

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its target price boosted by analysts at Mizuho from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the information security company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.62% from the stock’s previous close.

FEYE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered FireEye from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.46.

Shares of FireEye stock opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average of $14.86. FireEye has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $238.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.32 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that FireEye will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 30,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $531,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,121,881.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexa King sold 50,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 339,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,138,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,191 shares of company stock worth $4,909,911. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEYE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 443.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FireEye in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

