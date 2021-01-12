FIO Protocol Trading 8.1% Higher This Week (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0643 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $5.79 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001043 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00040534 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 736,501,186 coins and its circulating supply is 90,017,353 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io . The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

