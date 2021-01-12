Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.43

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.43 and last traded at $31.40, with a volume of 1119034 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.02.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.68.

Get Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 218.3% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 9,627,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602,623 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $152,179,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,049,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $891,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014,609 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 383.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,569,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 58.9% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,943,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,109,000 after purchasing an additional 720,789 shares in the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.