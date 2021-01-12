Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,580 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.27% of Financial Institutions worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Financial Institutions by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Financial Institutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 29,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 601.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISI opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.20. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $32.41.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.25. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.06 million. Analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 35.14%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FISI. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Financial Institutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

