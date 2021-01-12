FIBOS 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $353,971.00 (FO)

FIBOS (CURRENCY:FO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. During the last seven days, FIBOS has traded down 3% against the dollar. One FIBOS coin can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitrabbit and LBank. FIBOS has a market capitalization of $8.86 million and $353,971.00 worth of FIBOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00023681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00111143 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00066153 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00258741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00062154 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,860.82 or 0.86279786 BTC.

FIBOS’s total supply is 1,072,315,405 coins and its circulating supply is 1,068,136,772 coins. FIBOS’s official website is fibos.io . FIBOS’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

FIBOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Bitrabbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIBOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIBOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIBOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

