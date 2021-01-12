Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FERRO CORP. is a worldwide producer of specialty materials for industry by organic and inorganic chemistry. It operates in 21 countries worldwide. Ferro produces a variety of specialty coatings, colors, ceramics, plastics, chemicals, and related products and services. Ferro’s most important product is frit produced for use in porcelain enamels and ceramic glazes. Ferro specialty materials require a high degree of technical service on an individual customer basis. “

FOE has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ferro from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:FOE traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,352. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.18. Ferro has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.67.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ferro will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOE. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Ferro by 57.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,326,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,445,000 after purchasing an additional 482,854 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ferro by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,762,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,455,000 after buying an additional 456,773 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Ferro by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 711,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,817,000 after buying an additional 298,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ferro by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,395,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,708,000 after buying an additional 172,045 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferro by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 500,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after buying an additional 161,138 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

