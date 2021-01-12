Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) (FXPO) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on January 28th

Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) (LON:FXPO) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share by the iron ore producer on Thursday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L)’s previous dividend of $0.07. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON FXPO opened at GBX 342.20 ($4.47) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 271.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 206.56. Ferrexpo plc has a 52-week low of GBX 94.88 ($1.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 352.68 ($4.61). The firm has a market cap of £2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.97.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 168 ($2.19).

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

