Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Get Ferguson alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FERGY. Bank of America upgraded Ferguson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine cut Ferguson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferguson presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

FERGY opened at $12.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ferguson (FERGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.