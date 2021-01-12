FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Raises Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,895 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the quarter. The Boeing comprises approximately 1.3% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Boeing by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. boosted its stake in The Boeing by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 4,823 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

NYSE BA traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $208.41. The company had a trading volume of 12,620,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,399,143. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.87 and a 200 day moving average of $182.84. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.75.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.