FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Grows Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $1,663,000. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 13,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,653,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,182,000 after purchasing an additional 16,596 shares in the last quarter. 51.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney Taurel bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.21. 3,732,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,395,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.18. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $158.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. ValuEngine upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

