FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Decreases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,920,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 11,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $33.94. The company had a trading volume of 58,878,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,417,832. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.64. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Compass Point upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

