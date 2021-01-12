FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $291.20.

FDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

FDS stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $334.78. 2,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,904. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $195.22 and a twelve month high of $363.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 28.33%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total value of $595,516.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,402.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total value of $258,953.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 95.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 268.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

