EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 348,800 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the December 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 168,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EYPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. HC Wainwright raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EYPT. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 48,923 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3,026.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 111,574 shares in the last quarter. 42.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.60. 11,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,160. The firm has a market cap of $152.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.71. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.68.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). The business had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 434.26% and a negative net margin of 112.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. The company provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery; and Retisert, a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

