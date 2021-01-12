Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $44.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.49% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EXPGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Experian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. BNP Paribas raised Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Experian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXPGY traded down $0.85 on Monday, reaching $38.43. The company had a trading volume of 98,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,131. Experian has a 52-week low of $21.46 and a 52-week high of $41.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

