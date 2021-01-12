Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Mizuho

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EXPE. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Expedia Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Expedia Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised Expedia Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.93.

EXPE opened at $142.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.73. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $147.55.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -8.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $1,491,524.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,376.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,611 shares of company stock worth $1,997,591. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,201,409 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $345,355,000 after buying an additional 2,412,743 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 85,613 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 592.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 219,183 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $18,015,000 after purchasing an additional 187,524 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,553 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 16,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

