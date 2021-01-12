eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $1,491,600.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $1,491,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,176,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,770,890.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Jason Gesing also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 10th, Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $1,204,000.00.
Shares of EXPI stock traded up $2.02 on Tuesday, hitting $75.50. The stock had a trading volume of 642,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,606. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.37 and its 200-day moving average is $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.63 and a beta of 3.35. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $83.95.
Several research firms have weighed in on EXPI. DA Davidson upped their target price on eXp World from $28.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 13.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,618,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,639,000 after buying an additional 317,346 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,983,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 67.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 372,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 149,739 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 38.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 60,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,463,000. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
eXp World Company Profile
eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.
Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.