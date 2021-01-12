eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $1,491,600.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $1,491,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,176,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,770,890.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jason Gesing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $1,204,000.00.

Shares of EXPI stock traded up $2.02 on Tuesday, hitting $75.50. The stock had a trading volume of 642,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,606. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.37 and its 200-day moving average is $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.63 and a beta of 3.35. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $83.95.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $564.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.50 million. Equities analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPI. DA Davidson upped their target price on eXp World from $28.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 13.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,618,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,639,000 after buying an additional 317,346 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,983,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 67.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 372,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 149,739 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 38.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 60,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,463,000. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

