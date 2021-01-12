Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Shares Gap Up to $0.58

Shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.58, but opened at $0.64. Exela Technologies shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 191,101 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exela Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.44. The firm has a market cap of $91.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.11.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $305.28 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the second quarter worth $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Exela Technologies by 3,610.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69,967 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exela Technologies by 377.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 805,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 636,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exela Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 18.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exela Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

