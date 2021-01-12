Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EVKIF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVKIF remained flat at $$32.16 during midday trading on Tuesday. 299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day moving average is $28.25. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $32.16.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

