Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EVKIF. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Evonik Industries from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of Evonik Industries stock remained flat at $$32.16 on Tuesday. 299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.25. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $32.16.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.