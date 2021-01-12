Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) Given a €29.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) has been given a €29.00 ($34.12) price target by Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) in a report on Monday, December 7th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €27.00 ($31.76).

Shares of FRA EVK opened at €27.04 ($31.81) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries AG has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($38.79). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €26.28 and its 200-day moving average is €24.08.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

