Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) Given a €28.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EVK. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Baader Bank set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €26.40 ($31.06).

FRA EVK opened at €27.04 ($31.81) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €26.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of €24.08. Evonik Industries AG has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

