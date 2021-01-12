Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Holdings Increased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 894,775 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,075 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 2.72% of Evolution Petroleum worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 9.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 150,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,707 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,688,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN EPM traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.26. 1,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,175. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $5.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th.

EPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Evolution Petroleum Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

