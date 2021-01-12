Evercore ISI Raises Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $105.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MU. Wedbush increased their price target on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.19.

Shares of MU opened at $78.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $84.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,168 shares in the company, valued at $11,170,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,755,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 335,558 shares in the company, valued at $19,059,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,705 shares of company stock worth $7,658,336. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 98,869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,368,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,215,000 after buying an additional 226,395 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 21,802 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 146,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after buying an additional 10,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 261.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

