EvenCoin (EVN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $59,223.00

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 12th. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $33,065.34 and approximately $59,223.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 52.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00051539 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001467 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002752 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002763 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00013895 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.