Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $652.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to post $652.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $648.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $657.60 million. Euronet Worldwide reported sales of $693.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year sales of $2.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $664.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.07 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EEFT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

NASDAQ:EEFT traded down $0.68 on Monday, reaching $146.87. 161,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,828. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.51 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.06 and a 200-day moving average of $107.69. Euronet Worldwide has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $167.64.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CFO Rick Weller sold 48,771 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.22, for a total transaction of $5,912,020.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,106,687.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 27,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.66, for a total value of $3,371,198.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,253,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,493,632.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,002 shares of company stock valued at $20,596,511. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 188.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 96,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,978,000 after buying an additional 62,979 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,592,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

