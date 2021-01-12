Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Trading Down 5.5%

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)’s share price fell 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.28 and last traded at $8.40. 1,756,957 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,715,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

Several research firms have commented on EURN. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronav from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub cut Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Euronav from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised Euronav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Euronav had a net margin of 47.83% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $205.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Euronav NV will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Euronav in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,973,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Euronav by 504.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,505,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Euronav by 1,327.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 465,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 432,499 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Euronav by 54.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 103,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Euronav by 75.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 21,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

