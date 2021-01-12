Etsy, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Etsy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Etsy’s FY2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.72 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.77.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $183.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.50. Etsy has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $198.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Etsy during the first quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Etsy by 297.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the second quarter valued at $277,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Etsy by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 8,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $1,279,857.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,921 shares of company stock valued at $28,729,974. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.