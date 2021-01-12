Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants ae well as body shaping implants. The company’s brand consists of Motiva Implants(R) and MotivaImagine (R) platform. Its technologies portfolio includes Divina 3D Simulation System(R), Puregraft and MotivaImagine Centers (R). Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.80.

NASDAQ ESTA opened at $40.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Establishment Labs has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $41.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.35 million, a P/E ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. The company had revenue of $22.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Establishment Labs news, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 17,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $473,172.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,083,181.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 140,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,568 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 53.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 54,845 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the second quarter valued at about $807,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 94.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 24,627 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 74.8% during the third quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

