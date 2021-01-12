Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.53-1.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.53. Essential Utilities also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.58-1.58 EPS.

WTRG opened at $48.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $348.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WTRG. Barclays boosted their target price on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Essential Utilities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Essential Utilities from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.33.

In other Essential Utilities news, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 5,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $242,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,424 shares in the company, valued at $979,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,033. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

