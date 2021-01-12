Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) SVP Sells $185,146.50 in Stock

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 3,850 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $185,146.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 211,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,166,803.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mary Lourdes Gibbons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Essent Group alerts:

On Thursday, January 7th, Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of Essent Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $230,450.00.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.38. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $52.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.61.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.48 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. Essent Group’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 29,966 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Essent Group by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 31,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,358 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Essent Group by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,924,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Essent Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,228,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,993,000 after purchasing an additional 958,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Essent Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $561,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $44.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.58.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.