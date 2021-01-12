ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Sets New 12-Month High at $111.13

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $111.13 and last traded at $111.12, with a volume of 1381 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.28.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.07.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $208.03 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 364,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,706,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $228,821,000 after buying an additional 39,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

