Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) PT Raised to C$26.00

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report published on Friday, AR Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Pi Financial raised their target price on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$21.70 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC reduced their target price on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$23.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James set a C$24.00 target price on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cormark raised their price objective on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$23.39.

Shares of TSE:ERO opened at C$20.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.06. Ero Copper Corp. has a 1 year low of C$8.40 and a 1 year high of C$23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.18.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$125.67 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

