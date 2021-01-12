Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 50,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.01, for a total value of $13,750,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded down $4.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $274.13. 931,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,058. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $292.76. The company has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.29 and a beta of 2.52.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Carvana in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Carvana in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Carvana from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Carvana in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Carvana by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,620,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,380,000 after buying an additional 396,644 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,968,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,407,000 after buying an additional 1,412,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Carvana by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 345,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,563,000 after buying an additional 38,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.