Eric Carre Sells 2,350 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $48,598.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Eric Carre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 9th, Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of Halliburton stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $988,810.24.

NYSE HAL opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $24.51.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Halliburton by 325.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 66.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Halliburton by 88.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,965 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 1,960.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Halliburton in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

