Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) in a report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.50. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) stock opened at C$45.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 34.09. GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. has a 12-month low of C$24.19 and a 12-month high of C$47.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$365.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$352.78 million.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.